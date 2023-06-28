Award-winning rapper Pitbull performing in Louisville this summer; Here's when

Tickets range from $50-135.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get ready Kentuckiana, because Mr. Worldwide himself is bringing the party to Louisville!

Award-winning rapper Pitbull will be performing at Waterfront Park on Aug. 26. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with the show starting at 6:30 p.m. This is an all ages show.

According to Etix, general admission tickets range from $50-65 and VIP tickets range from $125-135.

VIP tickets include an exclusive viewing area; priority entry into the venue the night of the show; access to the VIP lounge area with premium bars featuring specialty cocktails; and exclusive restrooms. The VIP area is standing room only.

You can get your tickets to see Pitbull Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m. Sign up for email and text alerts here.

Concertgoers can bring sunblock, blankets/sheets/towels, small purses and backpacks, and one sealed water bottle each to the show.

