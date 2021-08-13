American Idol to hear Kentucky, Indiana virtual auditions August 18

The singing competition is going state by state, choosing people to feature on the show. The virtual auditions for both states will be held August 18.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Think you have what it takes to appear on American Idol? Hoosiers and Kentuckians will have their opportunity to showcase their talent during live virtual auditions August 18.

'Idol Across America' requires those interested to register on their site and to select a slot time to audition. You have to be at least 15 years old to participate.

The show's website lets people know when a state or audition day is full - and there are still some spots open for both Kentucky and Indiana.

