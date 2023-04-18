'Abbey Road on the River' headliners announced; Full lineup and schedule released

The Voice of the Monkeys: Mickey Dolenz and The Rascals are headlining the world's largest Beatles tribute festival.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Fans of music and from the 60’s and 70’s will be twisting and shouting again at Abbey Road on the River, the world’s largest tribute festival to The Beatles.

The schedule for the 2023 festival has been released. More than 200 concerts and 50 bands will be at the Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville, Indiana on May 25 to 29.

Headliner Micky Dolenz, The Voice of the Monkees, will kick off the four-day festival on Thursday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Dolenz, founding member, singer and drummer for the iconic band The Monkees, will perform hits like “Daydream Believer,” “Last Train to Clarksville,” “I’m a Believer,” and many more.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Rascals, featuring Felix Cavaliere and Gene Cornish, will bring a high-energy set on Saturday, May 27 at 7:15 p.m.

The audience will jam out to hits like “Good Lovin,” “I’ve Been Lonely Too Long,” “Groovin,” “A Beautiful Morning,” “A Girl Like You,” and “People Got to Be Free.”

There will also be two performances by Tony Kishman, creator and band leader of Live and Let Die, a full multimedia tribute to the legendary Paul McCartney, on May 27 at 9:30 p.m. and May 28 at 7 p.m.

Additional tribute shows include acts honoring Queen, Pink Floyd, The Doors, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and many others.

Local acts showcasing the talent Kentuckiana has to offer include Back 2 Mac, Erin Hill, Laren Rapp, DoorWay, Nick Peay, The Rigby’s, Mary’s Dad’s Band, CMN Trio and The Louisville School of Rock.

"The Beatles are still the biggest story in music almost 60 years after their American debut, and we are proud to be part of the enduring legacy of Beatlemania,” Festival Producer Gary Jacob said.

In addition to the music, the festival features a playground area for children, Beatles merchandise and craft vendors, interactive art installations, and food and bar services.

Click here for more information on tickets and hotel reservations available.

