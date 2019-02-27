If you've been living under a rock since 2004 and have not seen the iconic love story that is 'The Notebook', beware - there are spoilers ahead!

Netflix users in the UK are very, very unhappy after it appears that the streaming service changed the ending of the film by cutting out one pivotal scene.

"Can we even call it an alternate ending?" Metro, a newspaper in the UK, wrote.

In the original version of the movie, after a night of reminiscing and sweet words, elderly versions of the main characters, Noah and Allie, rest in each other's arms. The next morning, a nurse comes in and realizes that the pair has passed away, leaving movie-watchers sobbing into their pillows.

In the version streaming in the UK, the scene with the nurse has been cut entirely, leading the audience to believe that Noah and Allie simply fell asleep together and would live to see another day.

It's safe to say that the Internet is not pleased with the softer ending. The change was made last summer, but viewers are still expressing their anger months later.

Online magazine Pretty52 reached out to Netflix, but the company declined to comment.