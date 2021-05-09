'Fried Green Tomatoes' returns to theaters for 30th anniversary

Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Universal Pictures have brought the 1991 film back to theaters nationwide.

COLORADO, USA — "Fried Green Tomatoes" is back in movie theaters this Mother's Day week in celebration of the film's 30th anniversary.

The 1991 film is being presented in cinemas nationwide on Sunday, May 9, Wednesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 13.

The film, directed by Jon Avnet, was a box office and critical hit. Starring Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy, Mary Stuart Masterson and Mary-Louise Parker, "Fried Green Tomatoes" was nominated for two Academy Awards: Best Supporting Actress (Tandy) and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Presented as part of the Turner Classic Movies (TCM) Big Screen Classics by Fathom Events, the movie will be presented with fresh insight and perspective from TCM hosts.

"Fried Green Tomatoes" tickets are available at fathomevents.com or at participating theater's box offices.

The TCM Big Screen Classics series continues throughout the year with "Shrek," "Citizen Kane," "The Birdcage," "The African Queen," and "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" among the movies scheduled to return to the silver screen this year.

“Year after year, the TCM Big Screen Classics series proves to be among our most requested programming,” said Fathom Events vice president of studio relations Tom Lucas in a release. “We are excited to bring another exciting line-up of films across a variety of genres – from comedies to musicals to award-winning dramas, there is something for everyone.”

