x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Movies

'Eternals' opens with $71M but audience response is mixed

By most studios' box-office standards, the opening was enviable. Only three other films have debuted better during the pandemic.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — “Eternals,” one of Marvel’s most ambitious efforts to expand its superhero universe, arrived in theaters over the weekend with an estimated $71 million in ticket sales. 

By most studios' box-office standards, the opening was enviable. Only three other films have debuted better during the pandemic.

But for Marvel’s well-oiled blockbuster machine, the “Eternals” launch in some ways constituted a bump in the road in an unparalleled 26-film streak. 

The film is the first in the Marvel “cinematic universe” to rank “rotten” in Rotten Tomatoes' aggregate critic score, with only 47% “fresh." 

Audiences also gave it a B CinemaScore, a lower grade than any previous MCU entry.

Read the full story HERE.

READ MORE: 

Watch more on ABC10: 'It was comforting that somebody was there' | Parents speak after son killed in Fairfield robbery

In Other News

South Korea’s debt crisis as depicted in Squid Game is real and contributes to a high suicide rate