Understanding the process to buy Taylor Swift tickets

Ticketmaster said emails will go out to both fans those who receive early access and fans who are waitlisted.

INDIANAPOLIS — Taylor Swift fans started receiving presale codes that could give them access to tickets to her "Eras Tour" at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Fans needed to register for Verified Fan access with Ticketmaster by Aug. 5. Verified Fan is Ticketmaster's attempt to weed out bots and ticket resellers.

The company's site says Verified Fan selection "is not a measure of how big a fan anybody is. Sometimes there simply aren't enough tickets for everyone."

If you are one of the people granted early access, you will get a text message with the code after the email.

Verified Fans will be assigned a purchase time and Ticketmaster will let prospective buyers into the virtual waiting room 30 minutes prior.

For example, if your ticket time is 4 p.m., click the sale link at 3:30 pm.

Early access runs Wednesday, Aug. 9 through Friday, Aug. 11 and fans can buy up to four tickets.

Presale codes do not guarantee tickets and the codes cannot be sold or transferred to other people.

To expedite the checkout process, make sure your credit card info is on your Ticketmaster profile ahead of time. Tickets go so quickly that punching in your credit card at checkout could result in the loss of seats.

Ticketmaster is also telling customers not hit the refresh button because you could lose your spot in line.