Metallica concert coming to St. Louis area drive-in

CADET, Mo. — Rock fans, this is for you.

Metallica will be playing concerts at drive-ins across the country on Aug. 29, including the Starlite Drive-in in Cadet, Missouri.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 14 at noon, according to Ticketmaster's website. They cost $115 per vehicle, with up to six people allowed per vehicle. Presale begins on Aug. 12 for Fifth Members, the band's fan club.

The concert was shot specifically for this event. There will also be a special guest performance by Three Days Grace.

Every ticket purchase also will include four digital downloads of Metallica's album S&M2.

We’re bringing the Metallica live experience to a drive-in theater near you on August 29 with a concert filmed for the big screen, presented by @encoredrivein! Tix go on sale Friday, 8/14 with a Fifth Member presale on Wednesday, 8/12. Visit https://t.co/USlKNdaEll for more info. pic.twitter.com/AiD8sPe4IS — Metallica (@Metallica) August 10, 2020