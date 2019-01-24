AUSTIN, Texas — Austin favorite Matthew McConaughey has a new movie called "Serenity" coming out and he has been making his rounds on talk shows to promote the film.

During his interviews on GMA and GMA Day, the Academy Award-winning actor dished for the first time about the now-famous haircut he gave Breckyn Hager and his new role as the University of Texas' "Minister of Culture."

GOOD MORNING AMERICA - Matthew McConaughey is a guest on "Good Morning America," Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, airing on the ABC Television Network. GMA19 (Photo by Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images) MICHAEL STRAHAN, ROBIN ROBERTS, MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY

ABC via Getty Images

After UT senior Hager spent four years growing out his hair, he reached out to the Longhorn fan instead of taking a trip to the barber and the rest is history.

During GMA Thursday morning, Michael Strahan jokingly brought up McConaughey's new career as a "hairdresser."

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey officially cuts Texas Longhorns DE Breckyn Hager's golden locks

The actor admitted he had some practice before cutting Hager's golden locks.

"I had some practice. I cut off my children's hair, but I don't know how much longer they will let me do that. But yeah, it's not a bad job," McConaughey said as he pointed to a photo of the famous cut.

If that weren't enough for Texas fans, Mr. Alright, alright, alright gushed about his new role as UT's Minister of Culture on GMA Day.

RELATED: 'Minister of Culture' | Matthew McConaughey gets special role at UT's new basketball arena

Many were left wondering what his new role entails, especially after watching the minister pump up the Texas basketball team in a burnt orange suit. Thankfully, the actor explained what his new position is all about.

"The Minister of Culture is my title for the new arena that we are building for the University of Texas men's and women's basketball teams," McConaughey said. "That means two things basically. I want this arena to be a distinct home court advantage for our UT basketball games and at the same time I want it to be a world-class arena that large bands from all over the world choose to come and play at."

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey pumps up UT basketball team, ministers culture in burnt orange suit

But those aren't the only goals the so-called minister wants to accomplish.

McConaughey added, "I want it to be the last place any visiting team wants to play and I want it to be the first place that any band that is traveling around Texas wants to come play."

McConaughey's new film Serenity -- which also stars Anne Hathaway and Diane Lane -- premiers Friday.

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey says he had 'a blast' dancing at BTS concert in Fort Worth

RELATED: KVUE's top social media posts of 2018

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey to receive Texas Medal of Arts Award in 2019