Matt Rife comedy tour coming to Louisville! Here's when and where

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rising comedian Matt Rife has carved out a 115-date world tour encompassing two years and three continents -- and he will be making a stop in Louisville!

Unfortunately, tickets are all sold out for his shows at the Louisville Comedy Club, but you still have a chance to get tickets to his 21+ shows at the Louisville Palace!

🎤🌎 JUST ANNOUNCED Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour is coming to a city near you! @mattrife

🎟️ Public onsale begins Friday at 10am local on https://t.co/3FcP7qdJXQ pic.twitter.com/kgol2d2rsp — Live Nation Comedy (@LiveNationCmdy) June 5, 2023

The Ohio native got his start as a cast member of MTV’s Wild ‘N Out. But now his stardom is heavily indebted to social media, where he's built up a huge fan base of 14 million followers on TikTok and nearly 1 million subscribers on YouTube. His TikTok videos have generated a whopping 238 million likes. He is also known for his self-produced comedy specials: Only Fans and Matthew Steven Rife.

Presale tickets are available now, with additional presales scheduled to run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m.

