Matt Rife comedy tour coming to Louisville! Here's when and where

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rising comedian Matt Rife has carved out a 115-date world tour encompassing two years and three continents -- and he will be making a stop in Louisville!
Rife is bringing his ProbleMATTic World Tour to the Louisville Comedy Club for six shows, spanning across Thursday, Dec. 28-Saturday, Dec. 30, and the Louisville Palace for two shows on Sunday, Dec. 31, with one at 7:00 p.m. and one at 10:00 p.m.
Unfortunately, tickets are all sold out for his shows at the Louisville Comedy Club, but you still have a chance to get tickets to his 21+ shows at the Louisville Palace!
The Ohio native got his start as a cast member of MTV’s Wild ‘N Out. But now his stardom is heavily indebted to social media, where he's built up a huge fan base of 14 million followers on TikTok and nearly 1 million subscribers on YouTube. His TikTok videos have generated a whopping 238 million likes. He is also known for his self-produced comedy specials: Only Fans and Matthew Steven Rife.
