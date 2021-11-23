6 new balloons to watch for at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

This year, balloons as tall as a five-story building will be floating down New York City's streets for the annual celebration.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Waking up on Thanksgiving morning and turning on the TV to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a special tradition for many people.

“For more than nine decades, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has served to bring joy to millions, who gather with friends and family to experience this one-of-a-kind holiday celebration along the streets of New York City and in homes nationwide,” Will Coss, the executive producer of the parade said in a statement.

For the 95th Macy’s Parade, there will be 15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 800 clowns, 10 marching bands, nine performance groups, and you can’t forget the star of the show, Santa Claus.

Here are the new balloons that Macy's says are joining this year’s line-up:

Ada Twist, Scientist

Ada, the pint-sized scientist from the popular Netflix series, "Ada Twist, Scientist," is making her first appearance this year, the department store said. With a pen tucked behind her ear and sporting her signature lab coat, Ada stands at 51-feet tall, or as high as a four-story building.

Grogu (A.K.A. Baby Yoda)

The baby green companion of the Star Wars series, "The Mandalorian," is gracing our presence this Thanksgiving. Baby Yoda isn’t baby-sized, though. The balloon is 37 feet wide, or about as wide as seven taxi cabs.

Pikachu & Eevee

The two adorable Pokemon will be sledding down the streets bundled up and ready for Christmas. Pokémon isn’t new to the parade, but this year’s balloon is new for its 25th anniversary. Since a celebration is always better with friends, Pokémon decided to include both Pikachu and Eevee on the Pokeball-themed sled, Macy's said.

Ronald McDonald

You’ve probably seen him in previous parades, but this will be his fifth design since joining the parade in 1987, according to Macy's. This year’s balloon shows Ronald holding a heart.

Tiptoe

TipToe is the department store's "star" of the holiday campaign. Puppeteers will have her head bob and move her legs move through the city streets.

Toni, the Bandleader Bear