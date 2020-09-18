Louisville Orchestra offering 4 virtual concerts in fall

The concert series begins with “Beethoven’s Third” on Oct. 3. Other concerts will be held on Oct. 24, Nov. 7 and Nov. 21.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Orchestra says it will launch an innovative fall season with four virtual concerts that will stream live and then be available for on-demand viewing.

Music director Teddy Abrams said in a statement that the virtual concerts are the orchestra’s way of safely making music and serving Louisville during the coronavirus pandemic.

The concert series begins with “Beethoven’s Third” on Oct. 3. Other concerts will be held on Oct. 24, Nov. 7 and Nov. 21.

The last concert will be free and all performances will be available for on-demand viewing until the end of the year.





