Louisville Orchestra hosting pair of free outdoor performances at local parks

The Orchestra's program is titled “AMERICAN SOUL" with performances at Riverfront Park May 22 and Shawnee Park May 26.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, the Louisville Orchestra is holding two free outdoor performances in May.

The Orchestra will preform a program titled “AMERICAN SOUL.” Vocalists Jason Clayborn and Daria Raymore are featured in music of Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, James Brown and more.

The performances will be held at the Belvedere at Riverfront Park May 22 and Shawnee Park May 26. Both concerts start at 8 p.m. and advance registration is required due to limited seating. Social distanced seating will limit the number of people who can be admitted.

“We’re so excited to play for an audience in real life,” music director and conductor of the Louisville Orchestra, Teddy Abrams said. “Let’s bring Louisville back together again as a community with wonderful music and Daria and Jason … two fantastic singers, and the outstanding talents of the Louisville Orchestra musicians. I’m so pleased to offer these concerts in the heart of downtown near our traditional home at the Kentucky Center and in

the beautiful Shawnee Park in Louisville’s West End.”

To comply with current COVID-19 guidelines, seating will be available in household “pods” of up to 6 people. Pods may be reserved online. Capacity limits are currently being evaluated by Louisville Metro Parks, the release says.

“We are working with city personnel to get picnic tables for the audience but blankets and personal seating are also part of an outdoor parks concert,” Orchestra Marketing Director, Michelle Winters said.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.