Louder than Life rock festival release full line-up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The rock festival Louder than Life held at the fairgrounds has announced their full line-up for the four-day festival held September 23-26.
Headliners for the festival include Metallica, Nine Inch Nails and KORN. Rock 'n Roll Hall of Famers Metallica will be preforming on two nights.
Other notable performances include Judas Priest, Snoop Dog, Jane's Addiction and Machine Gun Kelly.
“DWP has always considered Louisville home, so to be able to bring America's Biggest Rock Festival back in 2021 means everything to us. After a year filled with challenge after challenge, we worked incredibly hard to curate a lineup worth the wait for our fans,” Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents, said. “Weather got in the way of Nine Inch Nails in 2018, the pandemic derailed our plans for two big Metallica sets in 2020 – so to have them both back for 2021, along with KORN and the rest of this incredible lineup over four days, that’s the kind of ‘new normal’ that we’re all looking forward to.”
Single-day and weekend passes are now on sale online. Single day passes start at $99.50 and the weekend passes are $249.50.
