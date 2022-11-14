Music superstar Lizzo will make a tour stop in the Bluegrass state next year

Tickets go on sale later this week.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Three-time GRAMMY award-winning music icon Lizzo will be making a stop in Kentucky next year as part of the second North American leg of her wildly successful 2022 tour.

According to the artist’s website, Lizzo will bring her Special 2our to Rupp Arena in Lexington next spring.

Lizzo’s tour will be traveling the United States across 17 cities, however the singer will be in the Bluegrass state on April 22, 2023.

The second leg of the tour will kick off in Knoxville, Tennessee on April 21.

If you miss seeing Lizzo on either of those dates, the next closest tour dates will be in Cleveland, Ohio on May 12, and Chicago, Illinois on May 17.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT STORIES LIKE THIS ONE HERE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.