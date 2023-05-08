Live Nation Concert Week offering $25 to thousands of shows

The weeklong program begins Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. ET and goes through Tuesday, May 16 at 11:59 p.m. ET, while tickets last for select events.

INDIANAPOLIS — Live Nation announced the return of its weeklong program where music fans can get discounted tickets to more than 3,800 shows.

Concert Week begins Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. ET and goes through Tuesday, May 16 at 11:59 p.m. ET, while tickets last for select events.

The $25 tickets include all fees upfront, and any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state and venue.

(NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.)

Participating shows include Janet Jackson, Charlie Puth, The Chicks, Fall Out Boy, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Luke Bryan, Maroon 5, P!NK, Shania Twain, TLC & Shaggy and many more.

When tickets go on sale, fans can search this link for participating venues or artists.