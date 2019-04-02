(INSIDE EDITION) -- The distraught fiancee of late actor Kristoff St. John posted a heartbroken tribute to him on Instagram, mourning his sudden death.

"How did it happen??? How??? Why did you leave so early????" model Kseniya Mikhaleva captioned an image of the pair. "And left me alone ..... I can’t believe ... you were everything to me .... you were a loving father, a loving man,.....how ...love?? We should doing a lot of things in future......."

They had only recently gotten engaged.

St. John, who played Neil Winters in "The Young and the Restless," was found dead Sunday by a friend who went to check on him, according to TMZ. He was just 52 years old. There are no signs of foul play, but one source told TMZ that alcohol may have played a role.

St. John had appeared on the long-running soap opera from 1991 until this year. For the role, he won 10 NAACP Image Awards and earned nine Daytime Emmy Award nods.

St. John previously threatened to kill himself in 2017 on the anniversary of his own son Julian's suicide. Julian took his life in 2014 while in treatment at a mental health facility.

St. John and his ex-wife, professional boxer Mia St. John, sued the facility in question and later settled out of court.

But it seemed to do little to heal the wound in the actor's heart.

Last month, St. John retweeted, "Grieving the loss of a child is a process. It begins on the day your child passes, and ends the day the parent joins them."