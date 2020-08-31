For King and Country to entertain fans with drive-in concert in Louisville

Grab your lawn chair. For King and Country coming to Kentucky Exposition Center in September for drive-in concert.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Grammy Award-winning Australian duo For King and Country will return to Louisville for a Drive-In concert in September.

Brothers, Joel and Luke Smallbone, will bring their band to the Kentucky Exposition Center for a live drive-in concert on Saturday, September 26th at 8pm.

Tickets are priced per vehicle, with up to 6 people per vehicle allowed. Tickets will be $200 for VIP parking and $150 for general admission parking. All tickets must be purchased in advance.

Vehicles will have one empty parking space between the neighboring vehicle for lawn chair seating.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster or the duo's website.