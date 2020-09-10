Kentucky Opera jumps into next season by sharing stories of our community

The Kentucky Opera had to cut last season short and didn't know what the next would look like. Now, they're creating webisodes to go with community stories.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Opera is working to keep its artists on the payroll by creating a unique way to tell the stories of our community. "What we really wanted to do was reach out to our community, share our own stories and connect those stories to music that exists," said Barbara Lynne Jamison who is the General Manager and CEO of the Kentucky Opera.

It won't be the night of buying a ticket, sitting in a theater, drinks afterward that we're used to. But at a time of so much uncertainty, that's where the art lies. After all, the show must go on. "We've got some wonderful letters of people and stories of historical families, photographs, and videos," said Lynne Jamison.

The Kentucky Opera will be releasing webisodes throughout the season, using your stories of family, justice, and faith. "Not just the faith, the struggles of faith, the struggles of family, the struggles of justice. Those things that provide us as humans historically," said Lynne Jamison.

With no ticket sales, Lynne Jamison says it's donations from the community that is allowing these stories to be heard, "Because people have continued to be so generous, we've been able to keep our artists on contract with us and those artists will be the ones performing on these webisodes."

The Opera says this is an opportunity to share stories to represent everyone, it can be submitted anonymously. Since it's online, it will be widely distributed to anyone with internet access.

"People who may think that opera isn't for them or opera never shared their stories before. We at Kentucky Opera want to tell our communities stories, all of their stories," said Lynne Jamison.