NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Jo Bros are coming back to the Hoosier State!

The Jonas Brothers announced Wednesday they're headed back on the road after their successful 2019 "Happiness Begins" tour. The brothers will perform 44 shows across the country for their "Remember This" tour. Country music star Kelsea Ballerini will join them.

The tour makes a stop at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Sept. 9. Presale tickets will be available for Citi card holders Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. until Wednesday, May 26 at 10 p.m.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m. Buy tickets online at JonasBrothers.com/tour.

"We couldn't be more excited to officially announce we are going on tour THIS summer and bringing our friend Kelsea Ballerini! If this past year has taught us anything it's that we need to remember the important moments in our lives. We hope these shows will be special moments for our fans, our friends and our families and we can't wait to see all their faces soon," the Jonas Brothers said in a statement.

The tour will start in Las Vegas on Aug. 20 and finish in Los Angeles on Oct. 27. The band will also make stops in Maryland Heights, Missouri, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Tinley Park, Illinois.