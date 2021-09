Jediadiah Johnson's position is that all bodies are beach bodies and all bodies are beautiful.

INDIANAPOLIS — A local photographer's effort to celebrate all bodies is now expanding and you can be part of it.

Jediadiah Johnson spent much of the summer taking photographs for a "beach body" exhibit. His position is that all bodies are beach bodies and all bodies are beautiful.

The body positivity campaign is so popular it has expanded to include a t-shirt, a poster and a hardcover book of the images.