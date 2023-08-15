This 'Impractical Jokers' comedian is coming to Louisville this fall

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 18.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A television star from "Impractical Jokers" is coming to Louisville this fall.

James "Murr" Murray is bringing his solo comedy tour to the Brown Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. EST. Click here to purchases tickets.

This show is an interactive comedy show where Murr will show never-before-seen videos from Impractical Jokers and play Impractical Jokers live with the audience, according to a news release.

