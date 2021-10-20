Hometown Hero | Jack Harlow tour a huge stage for local venues, artists

Harlow recently announced five hometown shows at well-known Louisville venues. He also picked a local artist to design the shows' promotional art.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville venues and artists are reaping the benefits of Jack Harlow's homecoming tour.

The artist drew big attention when he announced five performances in the city in December. The Grammy-nominated rapper is currently on the road for his 'Creme de la Creme' tour.

Harlow is proving he hasn't forgotten his Louisville roots. He'll perform at venues like Headliners Music Hall, where co-owner Joe Argabrite said Harlow played early in his career.

"He is as loyal as they come," he said. "He loves his city he reps his city unlike anybody has ever repped this city in my opinion, and its just an extension of who he is."

For those venues, it's a chance to bounce back in a big way, filling rooms that were mostly empty during the pandemic.

"It makes you excited and hopeful that we're heading into better times for sure," Argabrite said.

Harlow is keeping the shows local from top to bottom. He even brought on local artist Bri Bowers of "Dainty Dames" in Germantown to design the show art.

Bowers painted nighttime images of the venues, and several portraits of Harlow. The rapper found her "Louisville-"centric online, and she later added him to a custom deck of cards featuring famous Louisvillians.

“He definitely reps Louisville as big and blown up as he is and it is just kind of cool to stick with what’s natural and what you want to do and see how people pick up on that," Bowers said.

Now, Harlow's face is all over the shop, alongside the five paintings of Headliners, Zanzabar, the Louisville Palace Theatre, Mercury Ballroom and Old Forrester's Paristown Hall.

"People kind of watched him or know of him or their kids went to school with him and they can just be inspired by being from somewhere," Bowers said.

Last month, Harlow made donations to five Louisville community organizations. Live Nation, the ticket sales group will continue the donations.

For every ticket sold on his entire 'Crème de la Crème' tour, $1 will go back to the five organizations announced a few weeks ago.

►Contact reporter Grace McKenna at GMcKenna@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.