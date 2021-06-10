Signs around Louisville hint at Harlow homecoming

"No Place Like Home" adorns two buildings in the city, with a tease to "five hometown shows" at "five iconic venues."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you've driven past the Signorama on Mellwood Avenue, or down Logan Street towards the market, you may have noticed new signs in big white letters.

"No Place Like Home" is a statement that makes most of us think of Oz, but upon closer inspection, there's a promise written below:

"Five hometown shows. Five iconic venues."

Upon investigation, WHAS11 confirmed the signs are teasing Jack Harlow's return to the Ville. The Grammy-nominated rapper is currently on the road for his 'Creme de la Creme' tour, which drew some grumbles from Louisvillians after they noticed there were no Kentucky stops.

At the time, he made it clear the Commonwealth has something special in store.

The currently available information about the tour shows the last stop is scheduled for Indianapolis on Nov. 19.

Harlow recently grabbed local and national headlines for his generous financial contributions to five different organizations around the city of Louisville.

We reached out to his manager about the signs, asking for more details about which five iconic venues could be part of the plan, or when we could start clamoring for tickets. He confirmed the signs were part of Harlow's return, saying, "We are very excited for Jack to return to the city for his live show this year."

As for when and where - he said those details would be available "soon."

