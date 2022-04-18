Here's who is performing at Iroquois Amphitheater this season

Featured artists include Martina McBride, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and RuPaul's Drag Race. The season begins on April 26.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This season's musical lineup for Iroquois Amphitheater has been released.

The 2022 season for the outdoor concert venue will begin on Tuesday, April 26 with a performance from indie rock band Modest Mouse. Other artists performing this year include Ben Rector, Martina McBride and "Weird Al" Yankovic.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said this year's lineup includes something exciting "for the entire community."

"We want this to be the best season yet at the Iroquois Amphitheater," he said.

The My Morning Jacket show and three Billy Strings concerts are already sold out, according to a release from the city. There's another chance to get tickets to My Morning Jacket through a social media contest on the Iroquois Amphitheater's Facebook page.

Here's the full lineup:

Modest Mouse - April 26

Mark Wood: The Spotlight Tour (feat. Westport Middle School) - May 11

Ben Rector: The Joy of Music Live - May 15

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band - May 22

Martina McBride - June 5

Trey Anastasio Solo - June 17

My Morning Jacket (SOLD OUT) - June 24

Billy Strings (SOLD OUT) - July 22, 23, 24

RuPaul's Drag Race - Aug. 13

"Weird Al" Yankovic - Aug. 27

Additional events planned for this summer at Iroquois Amphitheater include movie nights sponsored by Metro Councilmembers and ACT Louisville's production of The Sound of Music from July 15-18.

Tickets are available on the Iroquois Amphitheater website through Ticketmaster.

According to the venue website, COVID-19 protocols are still in place at Iroquois Amphitheater but may vary based on the artist performing. Click here for more information.

