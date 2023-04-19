Iroquois Amphitheater announces plans for 85th season

Gary Clark Jr., Kansas, Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, and Fitz and The Tantrums are some of the performers scheduled for this season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community officials announced plans for the 85th season of the historic Iroquois Amphitheater.



Officials say the season will kick off with a free performance by the Louisville Youth Orchestra on Sunday, April 30 at 4 p.m., with gates opening at 3:30 p.m.

Gary Clark Jr., Kansas, Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Gary Allan and Tracy Lawrence, Little Feat, Fitz and The Tantrums, Clutch and America are all scheduled to perform at the amphitheater this season.

Please click here for a full list of performances.

Officials say a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Gary Clark Jr. show, taking place on Derby Eve, will be available on the amphitheater’s Facebook page, where more details are provided.

Additionally, the amphitheater’s free movie series will return this season with showings of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story on May 4 and Encanto on June 7. Both free movies will begin at 8:30 p.m. with gates opening at least an hour before to the event.



Officials say more details regarding a community-wide celebration for the amphitheater’s new season will be announced at a later date.

