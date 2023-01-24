How to watch this year's Oscar-nominated films

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" led the way with 11 nominations, but 24 films can also call themselves official Oscar nominees with their sole recognition.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thirty-nine feature films were nominated at the 95th Academy Awards across 20 categories.

Here is how to watch all of the feature-length films nominated this year:

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Streaming on SHOWTIME, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME add-on

Number of nominations: 11 (Best Picture, Best Director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert), Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu), Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, Best Original Song ("This Is A Life"))

Synopsis: An overbearing Chinese-American mother (Michelle Yeoh) learns she must connect with other versions of herself from parallel universes to save the world.

Runtime: 2 hours, 19 minutes

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

Streaming on Netflix

Number of nominations: 9 (Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Feature, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, Best Original Score)

Synopsis: Young German soldiers enlist in World War I in hopes of becoming heroes before being exposed to the realities of war.

Runtime: 2 hours, 27 minutes

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

Streaming on HBO Max

Number of nominations: 9 (Best Picture, Best Director (Martin McDonagh), Best Actor (Colin Farrell), Best Supporting Actor (Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan), Best Supporting Actress (Kerry Condon), Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score)

Synopsis: Two lifelong friends (Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson) find themselves at a crossroads when one abruptly ends their friendship.

Runtime: 1 hour, 54 minutes

"Elvis"

Streaming on HBO Max

Number of nominations: 8 (Best Picture, Best Actor (Austin Butler), Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, Best Sound)

Synopsis: The biopic tells the story of the "King of Rock and Roll" (Austin Butler), from the perspective of his deceitful manager (Tom Hanks).

Runtime: 2 hours, 39 minutes

"The Fabelmans"

In theaters, Available to buy ($19.99) digitally

Number of nominations: 7 (Best Picture, Best Director (Steven Spielberg), Best Actress (Michelle Williams), Best Supporting Actor (Judd Hirsch), Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Original Score)

Synopsis: The semi-autobiographical story loosely based on Steven Spielberg's life as an aspiring filmmaker (Gabriel LaBelle) who uses the power of films to explore the truth about his dysfunctional family.

Runtime: 2 hours, 31 minutes

"TÁR"

Available to rent ($5.99) or buy ($19.99) digitally

Number of nominations: 6 (Best Picture, Best Director (Todd Field), Best Actress (Cate Blanchett), Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography)

Synopsis: A world-renowned composer and conductor (Cate Blanchett) is preparing for a performance when her past actions come back to haunt her.

Runtime: 2 hours, 37 minutes

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Streaming on Paramount+

Number of nominations: 6 (Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, Best Original Song ("Hold My Hand"))

Synopsis: Thirty-six years later, Tom Cruise is back for the highly-anticipated sequel as Maverick (Cruise) returns to train a group of young fighter pilots, including the son (Miles Teller) of his deceased best friend.

Runtime: 2 hours, 10 minutes

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

In theaters; streaming on Disney+ beginning Feb. 1

Number of nominations: 5 (Best Supporting Actress (Angela Bassett), Best Costume Design, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, Best Visual Effects, Best Original Song ("Lift Me Up"))

Synopsis: Instead of recasting the role of T’Challa following Chadwick Boseman’s death in 2020, the highly anticipated sequel pays tribute to the late actor as Wakanda comes under threat from an ancient civilization of underwater people.

Runtime: 2 hours, 41 minutes

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

In theaters

Number of nominations: 4 (Best Picture, Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects)

Synopsis: Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family, which now includes four kids with Neytiri (Zoë Saldana), must leave their home in the forest after a familiar foe returns to seek revenge.

Runtime: 3 hours, 12 minutes

"Babylon"

In theaters

Number of nominations: 3 (Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Original Score)

Synopsis: Damien Chazelle's epic period dramedy explores the rise and fall of multiple characters as Hollywood transitions from silent to sound films in the late 1920s.

Runtime: 3 hours, 9 minutes

"The Batman"

Streaming on HBO Max

Number of nominations: 3 (Best Makeup & Hairstyling, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects)

Synopsis: In his second year combatting criminals in Gotham City, Batman (Robert Pattinson) faces a stern test from the Riddler (Paul Dano), who is set on taking out corrupt, elite members of society.

Runtime: 2 hours, 56 minutes

"Triangle of Sadness"

Available to rent ($5.99) or buy ($7.99) digitally

Number of nominations: 3 (Best Picture, Best Director (Ruben Östlund), Best Original Screenplay)

Synopsis: A luxury cruise crashes on a deserted island, and those aboard must fight for survival.

Runtime: 2 hours, 27 minutes

"The Whale"

In theaters

Number of nominations: 3 (Best Actor (Brendan Fraser), Best Supporting Actress (Hong Chau), Best Makeup & Hairstyling)

Synopsis: A grieving 600-pound man (Brendan Fraser) at severe risk of congestive heart failure tries to reconnect with his angsty teenage daughter (Sadie Sink).

Runtime: 1 hour, 57 minutes

"Living"

In theaters

Number of nominations: 2 (Best Actor (Bill Nighy), Best Adapted Screenplay)

Synopsis: An ordinary man (Bill Nighy) sets on making something wonderful from his life after receiving a fatal diagnosis.

Runtime: 1 hour, 42 minutes

"Women Talking"

In theaters

Number of nominations: 2 (Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay)

Synopsis: Eight women living in an isolated Mennonite colony debate whether to do nothing, fight or leave after learning of disturbing revelations that have been going on for years.

Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes

"Aftersun"

Available to rent ($5.99) or buy ($19.99) digitally

Number of nominations: 1 (Best Actor (Paul Mescal))

Synopsis: A woman reflects on her vacation at a resort 20 years prior as a curious 11-year-old (Frankie Corio) with her single, troubled father (Paul Mescal).

Runtime: 1 hour, 41 minutes

"All That Breathes"

In theaters

Number of nominations: 1 (Best Documentary Feature)

Synopsis: Two brothers make it their life's work to care for injured black kites, a majestic bird of prey.

Runtime: 1 hour, 31 minutes

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

In theaters

Number of nominations: 1 (Best Documentary Feature)

Synopsis: A renowned photographer and activist seeks to hold the Sackler family accountable for the opioid epidemic.

Runtime: 1 hour, 53 minutes

"Argentina, 1985"

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Number of nominations: 1 (Best International Feature)

Synopsis: The historical drama follows a 1985 trial for the ringleaders of Argentina's bloodiest military dictatorship.

Runtime: 2 hours, 20 minutes

"Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"

Streaming on Netflix

Number of nominations: 1 (Best Cinematography)

Synopsis: A journalist and documentary filmmaker (Daniel Giménez Cacho) living in Los Angeles returns to his native country of Mexico to accept a prestigious award.

Runtime: 2 hours, 39 minutes

"Blonde"

Streaming on Netflix

Number of nominations: 1 (Best Actress (Ana de Armas))

Synopsis: Based on the 2000 novel, Andrew Dominik's film is a fictionalized take on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe (Ana de Armas).

Runtime: 2 hours, 46 minutes

"Causeway"

Streaming on Apple TV+

Number of nominations: 1 (Best Supporting Actor (Brian Tyree Henry))

Synopsis: A soldier (Jennifer Lawrence) becomes unlikely friends with an auto mechanic (Brian Tyree Henry) as the two bond over their recent traumas.

Runtime: 1 hour, 32 minutes

"Close"

In theaters

Number of nominations: 1 (Best International Feature)

Synopsis: Two 13-year-olds (Eden Dambrine and Gustav De Waele) grow inseparable during summer break, but their friendship fades as school resumes.

Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes

"Empire of Light"

In theaters

Number of nominations: 1 (Best Cinematography)

Synopsis: A movie theater assistant manager (Olivia Colman) falls in love with her younger employee (Micheal Ward).

Runtime: 1 hour, 53 minutes

"EO"

In theaters

Number of nominations: 1 (Best International Feature)

Synopsis: A gray donkey with melancholic eyes meets people during his travel around Europe.

Runtime: 1 hour, 28 minutes

"Fire of Love"

Streaming on Disney+

Number of nominations: 1 (Best Documentary Feature)

Synopsis: French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft chase eruptions and document their findings.

Runtime: 1 hour, 33 minutes

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

Streaming on Netflix

Number of nominations: 1 (Best Adapted Screenplay)

Synopsis: A sequel to the 2019 smash hit, stylish detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) meets a new group of friends — featuring an ensemble cast of Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista — on a trip to a private island where a fun getaway turns deadly.

Runtime: 2 hours, 19 minutes

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

Streaming on Netflix

Number of nominations: 1 (Best Animated Feature)

Synopsis: A wooden puppet is magically brought to life to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver in Fascist Italy.

Runtime: 2 hours, 1 minute

"A House Made of Splinters"

Currently unavailable to watch

Number of nominations: 1 (Best Documentary Feature)

Synopsis: Staff members help children awaiting court custody decisions after being removed from their homes.

Runtime: 1 hour, 27 minutes

"Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"

Available to rent ($5.99) or buy ($19.99) digitally

Number of nominations: 1 (Best Animated Feature)

Synopsis: A one-inch-tall shell (voiced by Jenny Slate) seeks to reconnect with his long-lost family with the help of a documentary filmmaker (Dean Fleischer Camp).

Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes

"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

Streaming on Peacock

Number of nominations: 1 (Best Costume Design)

Synopsis: A widowed cleaning lady (Lesley Manville) uses her unexpected war widow's pension to travel to Paris in search of a haute couture Dior dress.

Runtime: 1 hour, 55 minutes

"Navalny"

Streaming on HBO Max

Number of nominations: 1 (Best Documentary Feature)

Synopsis: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny investigates an assassination attempt on his life through poisoning.

Runtime: 1 hour, 38 minutes

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

In theaters, available to rent ($24.99) or buy ($29.99) digitally

Number of nominations: 1 (Best Animated Feature)

Synopsis: The title character goes on a journey to find the elusive "last wish" from the wishing star to restore the first eight of his nine lives.

Runtime: 1 hour, 42 minutes

"The Quiet Girl"

In theaters

Number of nominations: 1 (Best International Feature)

Synopsis: A 9-year-old girl (Catherine Clinch) experiences a loving home for the first time while living with foster parents for the summer.

Runtime: 1 hour, 34 minutes

"RRR"

Streaming on Netflix

Number of nominations: 1 (Best Original Song ("Naatu Naatu"))

Synopsis: The fictional story tells of the friendship between two real-life Indian revolutionaries (N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan) and their fight against the British Raj.

Runtime: 3 hours, 2 minutes

"The Sea Beast"

Streaming on Netflix

Number of nominations: 1 (Best Animated Feature)

Synopsis: Sea monster hunters search and compete for the elusive Red Bluster.

Runtime: 1 hour, 55 minutes

"Tell It Like a Woman"

Currently unavailable to watch

Number of nominations: 1 (Best Original Song ("Applause"))

Synopsis: Seven short film segments share empowering stories about women, by women, for everyone.

Runtime: 1 hour, 52 minutes

"To Leslie"

Available to rent ($6.99) or buy ($9.99) digitally

Number of nominations: 1 (Best Actress (Andrea Riseborough))

Synopsis: An alcoholic single Texas mother (Andrea Riseborough), who previously won $190,000 in a lottery, returns to her hometown to confront her past.

Runtime: 1 hour, 59 minutes

"Turning Red"