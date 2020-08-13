Holly Dolly Christmas! Parton set to release new Christmas album

TENNESSEE, USA — Looks live we've been pretty good this year! Dolly Parton gifting us an early Christmas present!
Her new album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, is coming on October 2. It will be Parton's first Christmas album in 20 years.
The 12-track album will include a mix of seasonal songs and cheery holiday tunes. Dolly will also collaborate with other household names - Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Jimmy Falon, and Michael Buble will all sing alongside Parton.
The album is available for pre-order here.