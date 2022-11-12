Holiday World & Splashin' Safari going cashless in 2023

Guests will be able to load money onto a prepaid card at kiosks around the parks.

SANTA CLAUS, Ind — Guests visiting Holiday World & Splashin' Safari in 2023 won't be able to pay with cash around the parks.

The parks announced Friday they will begin cashless operations in the 2023 season, allowing for faster and more secure purchases.

The parks will accept the following payment methods:

Discover

Mastercard

Visa

HoliCash

ReadyCARD

Apple Pay

Google Pay

Free cash-to-card kiosks will be available throughout the parks for guests who prefer to carry cash.

"We're always looking for ways to improve our Guests' experience," said Leah Koch-Blumhardt, director of communications and fourth-Generation owner. "Every day, our Food & Beverage Team serves tens of thousands of people lunch in just about 3 hours. Small changes, such as removing slower cash transactions, can make a huge difference in our service time."

Holiday World & Splashin' Safari is scheduled to open May 6, 2023 for its 77th season. Season passes are available for $45 off through Nov. 15. They include a free Pre-K pass for kids who will be 4 or 5 years old on May 6. Click here to purchase.