Events around Louisville to get you in the holiday spirit

During the holiday season, the city of Louisville is hosting a variety of seasonal events for you and your family to enjoy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After the coronavirus pandemic dampened celebrations last year, the city of Louisville is planning a series of holiday events for 2021 to bring some holiday spirit to one and all!

Light Up Louisville

The city’s largest and most beloved holiday event is returning Friday, Nov. 26, outside Metro Hall.

This year, the event is a one-way loop as a COVID-19 precaution, and some activities, like photos with Santa and train rides, have also been canceled. Families can still come to visit Santa's Workshop, pick up holiday crafts and cookies to decorate at home, write letters to Santa, and more.

A holiday market will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 6th and Jefferson St. Live entertainment on the west lawn of Metro Hall will also begin at 4 p.m. Some of Louisville's most talented groups will be performing, like DJ Jay Campbell, Louisville Classic Melodies, Motown Christmas, and more.

The Lots of Lights Parade starts at 6:45 p.m. at Fourth and Liberty St., led by Frosty the Snowman. From Fourth Street, the parade turns down Jefferson Street and will end at Seventh and Jefferson. Anyone interested in participating in the parade can sign up here.

Around 8 p.m., Santa Claus will make his way to the stage to help "Light Up Louisville" by turning on tens of thousands of lights, including the city's 45-foot Christmas tree in Jefferson Square Park. Finally, a fireworks show will round out the festivities.

Toys for Tots

The holidays are a perfect time to spread love and compassion. From 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, a special drive-thru lane in front of Metro Hall will be open for easy donation drop-offs. There will also be drop-off sites at Paristown, Mission BBQ and all Louisville Fire Department stations.

Winter Wonderland

A new drive-thru event in Shawnee Park, 'Winter Wonderland' will feature musical performances, festive tunes and holiday displays made of more than 200,000 twinkling lights.

The free event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the weekend of Dec. 17-19.

One West and community partners will transform Shawnee Park into a magical festival, and will also provide free transportation for youth and families in need.

Winter Woods Spectacular

The Winter Woods Spectacular is returning for its third year in Iroquois Park from Nov. 26 - Dec 26. It's a half-mile drive of lighting and artistry that explores and celebrates the holiday season. Proceeds will help benefit the Parks Alliance of Louisville.

Fête de Noël

Also returning for its third year, Fête de Noël opens on Nov 19th at 4 p.m. The popular outdoor ice-skating rink in Christy's Garden will be back, filled with holiday music, movies and festive decor. New this year, Santa's Workshop will be open where kids can visit Santa and parents can take their own photos!

Plus, the Brent Street Holiday Market has expanded to 20 chalets filled with holiday gift items and artwork from local vendors. The market officially opens on Friday, Nov. 26 at 5 p.m., with specials and holiday extras on Small Business Saturday on Nov 27.

Also new at Fête de Noël this year is the Scrooge & Marley's Escape Room, designed and operated by the Louisville Halloween team.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.