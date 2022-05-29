Here's how you can get $10 tickets to see 'Hamilton' in Louisville

Don't throw away your shot!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Don't throw away your shot at seeing 'Hamilton' this summer!

The award-winning musical is returning to Louisville and you can win discounted tickets for every performance.

The hit musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda is coming back to Whitney Hall at Kentucky Performing Arts on June 7 through June 19.

A new digital lottery will offer a limited number of tickets, available for each performance, at just $10.

The lottery takes place every Friday starting at 10 a.m. and closes the following Thursday for the upcoming week's performance.

'Hamilton' follows the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and has won numerous awards for its impact on culture, politics and education.

How to enter for a chance at $10 'Hamilton' tickets:

To enter the digital lottery, created by producer Jeffrey Seller and PNC Broadway in Louisville, download the official 'Hamilton' app.

You won't need to pay for anything to enter or participate.

Winners and non-winners will be notified every Thursday for the upcoming week's performance via email and push notification between 1 and 4 p.m.

Each winner can purchase up to two tickets.

Note: Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their tickets!

Additional rules

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at the theatre's box office starting two hours before the show begins. You will need a valid photo ID.

Lottery tickets are void if resold.

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired ID that matches the name used to enter.

