Hallmark to air 40 new Christmas movies in 2020

Hallmark Channel will release 23 original films as part of it's Countdown to Christmas lineup. Sister network Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will release 17 films.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas with the announcement of Hallmark's Christmas programming lineup.

Crown Media Family Networks unveiled the 2020-2021 programming slate for Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Hallmark Channel will release 23 original films as part of it's Countdown to Christmas lineup. The films will feature performances from Candace Cameron Bure ("Full House"), Aaron Tveit ("Les Misérables," "Grease: Live"), Lacey Chabert ("Mean Girls"), Tamera Mowry-Housley ("Sister, Sister," "The Real") and more.

It’s not #CountdowntoChristmas without the Queen of Christmas @candacecbure! Her new movie #IfIOnlyHadChristmas will premiere this holiday season! pic.twitter.com/riCkQllz0p — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) July 15, 2020

Sister network Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ holiday franchise, Miracles of Christmas, will release 17 original films this holiday season, starring Janel Parrish ("Pretty Little Liars"), Jeremy Jordan (Broadway's "Newsies," "Supergirl") and more.

Both holiday franchises kick off Friday, Oct. 23.