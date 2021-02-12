Grab the family and head to Waterfront Park: The circus is back in town

The Venardos Circus is an animal-free Broadway-style circus, returning to Louisville Dec. 2-12 at Waterfront Park under the Big Four Bridge.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Venardos Circus is back in Kentucky for the first time in two years.

"We are thrilled to be back out on tour again bringing smiles and joy to families and kids of all ages", said Kevin Venardos, founder, and Ring Master of The Venardos Circus.

You can't miss it driving along River Road or down I-64 in Louisville. Known as the Big Top, the red and white striped tent is set up on the Big Four Lawn ready to mix the nostalgia of a centuries-old tradition with Broadway-style performances.

“Guests can expect to be transported back in time to the center ring of a centuries-old tradition, but one that we have tried hard to reinvent for a next generation while still tugging at the nostalgia of those returning to the circus.”

The show kicks off Thursday, Dec. 2 and runs through Dec. 12.

Parking is free. Festive pre-show entertainment begins an hour prior to showtime. Tent concessions will be available when doors open. Classic circus treats like fresh popcorn, cotton candy, house-made all-natural pink lemonade, nachos, hot dogs, and packaged candy are available. You can order your tickets online here. General Admission starts at $15 for kids under 12 and $25 for adults.

Show schedule will be as follows:

· Thursday, December 2 – 7:00 p.m. **OPENING NIGHT

· Friday, December 3 – 7:00 p.m.

· Saturday, December 4 – 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

· Sunday, December 5 - 1:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m.

· Wednesday, December 8 - 7:00 p.m.

· Thursday, December 9 – 7:00 p.m.

· Friday, December 10 – 7:00 p.m.

· Saturday, December 11 – 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

· Sunday, December 12 - 1:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m.

