x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ captures $44 million in theaters

The Sony movie is playing exclusively in theaters.

WASHINGTON — The latest attempt to revive “Ghostbusters” has drawn a sizable audience to movie theaters while the awards darling “King Richard" is struggling. 

With a reverence for nostalgia and a few high-profile cameos in its arsenal, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” opened above industry expectations with $44 million in ticket sales from 4,315 locations, according to studio estimates Sunday. 

The Sony movie is playing exclusively in theaters.  

“King Richard” meanwhile failed to meet its modest $10 million projections. 

The Warner Bros. film opened simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max and is the latest pandemic era drama to disappoint, despite great reviews and Oscar buzz.

RELATED: The cosmos beckons for Snoopy onscreen and in real life

RELATED: Lawsuit: Baldwin had no reason to fire in 'Rust' shooting

In Other News

Here's what's happening the week of November 22