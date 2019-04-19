PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton's Pirates Voyage has set sail-- its ships have arrived in town!

The new Pigeon Forge attraction is set to open with performances starting in May, and while crews work on the finishing touches, they released a fun little sneak peak video at the ships that have "docked" into Pigeon Forge, a news release on Parton's website said.

The dinner show attraction will have two teams of pirates- Crimson and Sapphire-- each with their own painted pirate vessel that will stand 28 feet high.

Described as ships "fit for holding plenty of pirates' loot," the sets took eight weeks of construction by Pirates Voyage's creative team, the release said.

The set pieces for the ships are now making their way to East Tennessee aboard 10 semi-trucks, and the first one already arrived in town on April 2, which crews are assembling it together now.

"After the enormous ships were designed, they had to be taken apart for shipping, then be reassembled inside the Pirates Voyage facility," the release said.

And where will all the swashbuckling action take place? On a large center platform in the middle of the attraction's lagoon, of course.

The entire floating pirate set will sit a top a lagoon filled with 300,000 gallons of water, having a depth of 15 feet.

"Our pirate set really is taking shape, and we can begin to see these pirate ships become ready for a family adventure with a dinner and show that will become a favorite for visitors to East Tennessee," Corporate Director of Marketing Steve Cruz said in the release.

And "extensive rigging" is being set up as well. Why, you ask? Well, naturally it's to get audiences "believing in magical mermaids and amazed by pirate feats" with a "multitude of stunts" performed during the show.

10 more trucks will also deliver the theater's scenery pieces for its interior, which "will play an integral part in the adventurous ambiance."

"After the set is finalized, we'll welcome our cast of colorful pirates to begin their practices aboard ship in our lagoon," Cruz continued in the release. "After extensive training in Myrtle Beach, they are excited to begin practicing the show and all the exciting stunts in this arena where guests will begin to see their performances late next month (in May)."

Dolly herself is pretty excited, tweeting out a photo of her own pirate captain costume.

Construction is expected to be completed in May with a cost of $9 million. That mean's Pirates Voyage has been a $28 million investment, with the initial investment in the property combined with that construction cost.

