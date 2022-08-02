x
The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour headed to Cincinnati

This will be the first time the musician visits Paul Brown Stadium, home of the Bengals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Garth Brooks' tour is scheduled to visit Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati Saturday, May 14. 

According to a news release, tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. and will cost $94.95, all-inclusive.

This is the musician's first time in Cincinnati the release states. 

There is an eight-ticket limit per purchase and can be purchased through ticketmaster.com or their app the release states.

He will also be in Nashville  April 16 and South Bend, Indiana May 7.

