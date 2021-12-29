Forecastle 2022: What you need to know about the upcoming music festival

The festival was previously canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's most iconic music and art festivals has announced its 2022 return.

Forecastle is back at the Louisville Waterfront on Memorial Day weekend, from May 27 through May 29.

The festival was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's what you need to know about the event:

Tickets

Admission prices range from $100-650 depending on what type of admission (GA, GA+, VIP), how many days you plan on going, and how close to the festival dates you buy the tickets.

It's $185 for a 3-day general admission ticket, whereas a single day ticket will cost $100.

But you'll need to act fast if you're thinking of going.

Each price level is available in limited quantities, so the closer to the festival's start that you buy tickets, the more likely cheaper tickets will be sold out.

For instance, if you wait until the last minute to buy that 3-day general admission ticket, it could cost you $265 rather than the original price of $185.

Although tickets won't go on sale to the public until Jan. 6 at noon, pre-sale tickets will be available one day earlier on Jan. 5 at the same time.

Individuals can sign up for text reminders when tickets go on pre-sale on Forecastle's website.

Who is performing?

Forecastle has yet to release next year's line-up, however festival organizers said the full line-up would be announced at noon on Jan. 5, 2022.

Let's start 2022 off right: your #Forecastle lineup arrives Wednesday, January 5th at Noon EST! ⚓️✨ Sign up for SMS presale access now and get the ticket link with the lineup drop to instantly secure your spot. https://t.co/twP5ubercf pic.twitter.com/y3vNwbnU7X — Forecastle Festival (@forecastle) December 29, 2021

