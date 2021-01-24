First trailer released for new 'Godzilla vs. Kong' movie

The first trailer for the March 26, 2021 U.S. debut dropped Sunday, Jan. 24.

INDIANAPOLIS — The first trailer for the new movie "Godzilla vs. Kong" was released Sunday, Jan. 24.

The movie, which pits mega monsters King Kong and Godzilla against one another once again, is set for its U.S. debut on March 26 in theaters and on HBO Max.

Will humanity survive a clash of the titans? Watch the official trailer for #GodzillavsKong, coming to theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/3HHAnBaiQv — HBO Max (@hbomax) January 24, 2021

Kong and Godzilla met in the Japanese-made "King Kong vs. Godzilla" released in Japan in 1962 and in the United States in 1963. Kong emerged from their underwater battle and was seen swimming back toward Skull Island in the final scene.

The producers have not tipped off which giant monster might prevail in the 2021 version.