First reports of Taylor Swift presale codes trickling out

13News is hearing reports of fans receiving Taylor Swift highly coveted presale codes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Fans in Indianapolis are starting to receive coveted presale codes for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, 13News has learned.

Viewer Kenzi Lindquist of Broad Ripple sent a photo to staff of the confirmation of the presale, which will give her and thousands of others access to obtain a code, that can then be used to purchase a ticket.

"You've been selected to participate in the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Verified Fan Onsale, powered by Ticketmaster," the confirmation email read.

Other 13News viewers reported they got waitlisted.

The presale codes have dropped about an hour ahead of when we anticipated, and could trickle throughout the night.

The pop singer will perform three shows at Lucas Oil Stadium:

Friday, Nov. 1, 2024

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024