WWE RAW coming to Yum! Center in November

For the first time in 11 years, WWE Raw is returning to the Yum! Center. Tickets go on sale Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's official! For the first time in 11 years, WWE Monday Night Raw is returning to the KFC Yum! Center.

Wrestling fans can catch their favorite Monday Night Raw stars in action Nov. 8. The event card is headlined Damien Priest and RK-Bro vs The Almighty Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos.

The card also features Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, The New Day, Sheamus, Niz Jax, Shayna Baszler and more.

This is the second time this year that WWE is coming to the Yum! Center. In May, RAW and SmackDown superstars were featured at WWE SuperShow.

Ticket go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 and can be purchased at the KFC Yum! Center box office and online.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.