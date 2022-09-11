Rock on: What you need to know about Louder Than Life 2022

Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, Red Hot Chili Peppers and KISS are headlining this year's festival.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, Red Hot Chili Peppers and KISS are headlining this year's Louder Than Life music festival.

With over 100 artists performing, this festival's lineup will be sure to, as Tenacious D says, "Rock Your Socks" (off).

Starting Thursday, Sept. 22 the festival will be back at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center until Sept. 25.

Here's everything you need to know.

Tickets

Single day general admission tickets for each day of the festival are $129.50. Weekend 4-day general admission tickets are available for $299.50.

Single day GA tickets and weekend 4-day GA tickets can be purchased here.

If you're interested in VIP, the tickets the festival still has available for purchase are the Thursday and Friday VIP passes, as well as the 4-day VIP pass.

Those are all available for purchase here.

The festival offers exclusively priced military passes for 4-day GA, 4-day VIP and single day GA. Limited quantities are available, so grab yours quick!

Those are all available for purchase here.

Re-entry into the festival is not permitted unless you are camping on-site and have a camping wristband. Once you have entered the venue each day, you will not be allowed to leave and come back in, so plan accordingly.

For a full list of items that are/aren't allowed into festival grounds, please click here.

Parking & Hours

Advanced parking is available for purchase for single-day or 4-day at the Exposition Center. Festival organizers said they strongly encourage buying your parking pass in advance.

You can purchase single day or 4-day parking here.

For more information on parking, please click here.

Gate times are TBD and will be announced closer to the event. Festival organizers said gates usually open between 11 a.m. to noon; however, this is subject to change.

Who's performing this year?

Countless big-name artists will be performing at this year's fest, which is hosted by nonother than hard rock and metal personality and enthusiast Jose "Metal Ambassador" Mangin.

Here are some of the performer's broken up by day:

Thursday

Nine Inch Nails

Bring Me the Horizon

Evanescence

Tenacious D

Highly Suspect

Friday

Slipknot

Shinedown

Lamb Of God

Mastodon

In This Moment

Saturday

KISS

Rob Zombie

Alice Cooper

Theory of a Deadman

We Came As Romans

Sunday

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Alice In Chains

Papa Roach

The Pretty Reckless

Action Bronson

For a full list of performers and to see what time and what stage each musician will play at, please click here.

NOTE: Line-up, schedule and set times are subject to change.

In addition, there will be plenty of other experiences for festival-goers to participate in.

Stop by the Headbangers Hall to see the surprise celebrity bartenders! Peruse Whiskeys by Slipknot, Metallica, ZZ Top, Gwar and Beartooth, as well as Iron Maiden craft brews; explore Kroger's Bourbon Bar where guests can enjoy a sip of Kentucky’s finest; and if you can't make it to the fest, tune in to “That Space Zebra Show” hosted on DWPresents Twitch channel.

If you plan on moshing or crowd surfing, festival organizers just ask that you do it safely. They advise everyone attending to be aware of their surroundings and watch out for others.