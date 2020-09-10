Western Kentucky quilting event canceled due to coronavirus concerns

The 35th anniversary of the event last year drew more than 30,000 people to Paducah.

PADUCAH, Ky. — Officials say a western Kentucky event dedicated to quilting has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

American Quilter’s Society founder Meredith Schroeder said in a statement this week that all shows scheduled for 2021 Paducah QuiltWeek were canceled to due to health and safety concerns stemming from the pandemic.

Executive Show Director Bonnie Browning told The Paducah Sun that organizes are working on other ways to stay in touch with quilters.

