'This is a safe option': Fireworks return to Waterfront Park for Fourth of July

Thousands of visitors have enjoyed the fireworks since they started in 1998. Other activities planned include face painting and balloon art.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fireworks are returning to Waterfront Park for Independence Day!

The Marshall Family Foundation is hosting a Fourth of July celebration at Waterfront Park this summer on the Great Lawn and Harbor Lawn, according to a press release.

There will also be face painting, balloon art and bounces houses. Louisville Labor Unions will also be providing a Heat Relief Tent with free water and Gatorade.

Louisville Fire Department Maj. Bobby Cooper says this is a safe opportunity for families to enjoy fireworks this year.

“There are hundreds of annual emergency room visits nationwide due to fireworks injuries, including significant numbers of documented structural and property damage," Cooper said.

Mainstage Schedule

5 p.m. - UAW Color Guard

5:10 p.m. - Ripple Effects Awards Presentation

5:30 p.m. - DJ Always

6 p.m. - Casey Powell

7 p.m. - DJ Always

7:30 p.m. - Zaniah

8:30 p.m. - DJ Always

9 p.m. - Freekbass

9:45 p.m. – Fireworks!

Prohibited Items

There are several types of items you can't bring into Waterfront Park for the festivities, including:

Glass

Coolers

Fireworks

Pets

Outside food & alcohol

Amplification devices

Signage larger than 24” x 24”

Bicycles and skateboards

