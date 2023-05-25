Fans come together for 'world's largest tribute' to The Beatles; Here's who's performing

Abbey Road on the River will have more than 50 bands and 200 concerts on five stages.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Fans across the globe will come together for the "world's largest tribute" to The Beatles this Memorial Day weekend.

Happening in southern Indiana, Abbey Road on the River will have more than 50 bands and 200 concerts on five stages. The event will be held at the Big Four Station Park from May 25-29.

This year's festival will kick off with a performance by headliner Micky Dolenz, singer and drummer for the iconic band, The Monkees, on Thursday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Other highlights include two performances by Tony Kishman, creator and band leader of Live and Let Die, a full multimedia tribute to the legendary Paul McCartney; Classicstone, a 7-piece band with additional symphony; and Chicago’s BritBeat: Multimedia Tribute to the Beatles. Additional tribute shows include acts honoring Queen, Pink Floyd, The Doors, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, and many others.

The local acts that are scheduled to perform include Back 2 Mac, Erin Hill, Laren Rapp, DoorWay, Nick Peay, The Rigby’s, Mary’s Dad’s Band, Steve Sizemore, CMN Trio, and The Louisville School of Rock.

Abbey Road on the River supports Whitney/Strong, an organization dedicated to reducing the number of lives impacted by gun violence through responsible gun ownership the press release said.

Therefore, a moment of silence will be had on Friday, May 26 at 8:00 p.m. for the victims of the mass shooting last month, and festival-goers will have the opportunity to donate to the organization.

Besides the music, event officials said activities like free guitar lessons, a morning yoga class, interactive arts experiences, disc golf, and a playground for kids will be offered.

Guests can also indulge in an array of food and beverage options including BBQ, pizza, vegan food, sushi, ice cream, and more.

Officials said the wristbands allow for re-entry so attendees are allowed to come and go as they please.

Tickets start at $40 and include a free 21 and under guest when you purchase your ticket in advance online. Please click here to purchase your ticket.

