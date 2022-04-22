'Thundernator' practices turning key ahead of Thunder Over Louisville

When Lillie Ingram won the chance to turn the key to start the fireworks, she said it was an honor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though Thunder Over Louisville is a massive celebration for the whole community, the "Thundernator" will be celebrating a little more this year.

When Lillie Ingram won the chance to turn the key to start the fireworks, she said it was an honor. Not only because of the responsibility but because it was a special day for her father too.

Ingram's father passed away a few weeks ago, and Saturday is his 91st birthday she said.

"I know he would be happy to see me do it," said Ingram. "You know, but he wouldn't believe it. He tells me stop lying."

She said she was she mostly taking care of him during her time here in Louisville, and being selected as the "Thundernator" showed her that someone's caring and loving her after so many years of her caring for other people.

