Kentucky Science Center offers family-friendly fun for Thunder over Louisville

Families can purchase discounted packs of tickets for "ThunderBlast" through March 1.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you need to find your perfect Thunder over Louisville spot for the whole family, look no further.

The Kentucky Science Center in downtown Louisville is throwing a Thunder party with an emphasis on hands-on, family fun.

"ThunderBlast" returns in April, offering riverside views of the fantastic fireworks show that kicks off the Kentucky Derby Festival every year.

Kentucky Science Center’s ThunderBlast will happen from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023.

For the first time ever, families can buy discounted family 4-packs of tickets through March 1. General admission tickets start at $45 and VIP Experience tickets start at $100. Click here for more details.

The event will be held at the Center's 8th and Washington Street parking lot. Guests will have access to all 50,000 square feet of the Center as well as exclusive entry to a fenced outdoor area with a great view of the Ohio River.

Guests have access to dedicated food and beverage vendors, hands-on learning activities, a children’s play area, indoor restrooms and water filling stations.

Mike Norman, Kentucky Science Center chief executive officer, says ThunderBlast is one of his favorite events of the year.

“Not only is it thrilling to be part of a long Louisville tradition with Thunder Over Louisville, I love having the chance to Do Science with families from across the region in the midst of the incredible air show overhead,” Norman said.

According to a Science Center press release, all proceeds from the event benefit the Center’s mission-driven programming and outreach efforts throughout the region.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.