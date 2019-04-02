LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Kentucky Derby Festival announced the 2019 theme for Thunder Over Louisville is "The Wonderful World of Thunder."

A magical soundtrack will be played as the fireworks are set off.

Thunder Over Louisville is the opening to the Kentucky Derby Festival and a huge event for Kentuckiana. It is just one of 70 events held by the KDF in the spring leading up to the Kentucky Derby.

This year's Thunder is set for Saturday, April 13.

Pegasus Pins will go on sale in early March. That pin is the admission to watch Thunder at Louisville's Waterfront Park.

