Thunder Over Louisville forecast: Cool and cloudy with some rain chances for Saturday

No severe weather is expected Saturday, so the fireworks should be good to go. The cloudy conditions could mean changes for the air show, though.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Saturday, April 17, all eyes will be on the skies for Thunder Over Louisville 2021.

One of the most common questions we get is: "Is it going to rain on Thunder?" Our meteorologists are watching the forecast closely, examining different models to provide the best predictions they can for Saturday.

Thankfully, the only "thunder" expected on Saturday is likely to come from the fireworks, but there are some rain chances in the forecast.

As weather systems change speed or direction, the forecast could change, too. The closer we get to Saturday, the better idea we'll have about what could happen weather-wise.

Here's what things are looking like right now.

Saturday will likely be mostly cloudy to overcast with a few light showers. Precipitation chances are around 30% and it'll be unseasonably cool with a high in the upper 50s.

The good news is that we aren't expecting heavy rain or thunderstorms. The best chances for some light showers will be earlier in the day.

Even though this year's Thunder Over Louisville is an "at-home" event, weather can still have an impact on how the show happens.

When the clouds get too low, changes have to be made to the air show to ensure the safety of the pilots. Clouds and rain could also affect the drone show before the fireworks, but since most of the rain is expected to fall earlier in the day, major impacts aren't expected.

The Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show goes on rain or shine. Since no severe weather is expected, the fireworks should be able to go off as planned.

You can see the latest updates on the forecast here.

