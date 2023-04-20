Weather, safety top of mind for community heading into Thunder weekend

While some people expressed excitement for the air show and fireworks, others were concerned about the safety measures.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fireworks will lift off at 9:30 p.m. this Saturday and preparation for Thunder Over Louisville is well underway.

Some tourists and community members have already expressed excitement for the tradition.

David Comisford and some friends were in town for a bachelor party and they are looking forward to Thunder Over Louisville.

"That's right a thunderously good time," he said. "Thunderously indeed."

Jalen Brent and his family will also be in attendance for the second year in a row.

On the other hand some people were on the fence about attending; for them, safety is top of mind.

"I think it's all perspective I know we're all grieving from last week and I know that's definitely lingering," community member Priya Alexander said.

From the mayor to police and festival leaders, safety is their top priority.

"We have every confidence; puts us on solid footing to be able to respond quickly and effectively to any eventuality," LMPD Lt. Col. Aaron Crowell said. "There are dozens of agencies involved, both uniformed as well as covert assets."

The violence of last week hasn't been forgotten by the mayor.

"To continue to enhance the strength of our community, to show our hospitality, to show our entire state, the country and the world who Louisville really is," Mayor Craig Greenberg said.

And then, the crowds will depend on the weather.

"We encourage folks to dress in layers, you might want to throw on a poncho because we will blame the people who did not bring their rain gear for the fact if it rains," Matt Gibson, president & CEO of Kentucky Derby Festival, said.

Jacob Worrel, one of Comisford's friends, said they will not let the weather frighten them away; they have a Plan B.

"We're going to hang out by the fire pit, hopefully we get an air show overhead, that's all," he said.

They also said they will be monitoring weather conditions as they could affect the air show and fireworks.

