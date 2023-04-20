Here's how to keep your pets safe during Thunder Over Louisville

Fireworks are beautiful to watch, but can be terrifying for pets.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With Thunder Over Louisville just around the corner, the Kentucky Humane Society is wanting residents to keep their pets in mind as they enjoy the festivities.

"Fireworks are beautiful for people to watch but terrifying for pets," a spokesperson for the Humane Society said. "Pets can become extremely stressed and even escape or get lost during fireworks displays."

Thunder Over Louisville is one of the largest annual fireworks shows in the nation and draws thousands to Waterfront Park every year.

Remember, although pets aren't allowed at the event, the fireworks' explosions are loud and can be heard throughout the city.

Tips to keep your fur babies safe this weekend:

Keep pets indoors.

Animals have heightened sense of hearing, so the loud "booming" noise can cause pets to panic and hide.

Try taking them for a quiet walk before or after the festivities.

Create a "quiet room."

During the fireworks show, KHS advises keeping your pet in a separate room or crate away from any doors to the outside. Close all windows and curtains to block out some of the noise.

A radio, television or fan may also keep them calm as well.

Consult with your vet.

For owners of pets that suffer from severe anxiety, you may want to talk with your vet about prescribing a mild sedative to ease their stress.

Make sure your pets have a collar with an ID tag.

Even if they live indoors, you'll still want this collar on.

The tag should include the owner's address and phone number. Microchipping is also an important backup if the pet's collar or tag gets lost.\

Never let your pet outside during fireworks.

Despite what you might think, even if they have a leash on, that might not prevent your dog from running in fear of the fireworks.

Distract your nervous pet.

If any of your pets are exhibiting uncharacteristic behavior, KHS recommends distracting them to help them get by.

Long-lasting treats or other indoor activities they enjoy can help your pet.

Signs of uncharacteristic behavior may be incessant pacing, crying or whining.

Clean up fireworks debris before letting them outside.

This one may not apply to everyone, but if you're celebrating with fireworks at your home, be sure to clean up any debris left over.

Firework debris can be dangerous to pets and cause digestive problems or other serious injuries.

If you believe your pet has ingested firework debris, contact your vet immediately.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.